Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.26 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 249,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

