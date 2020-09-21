Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.21 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $78.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

