Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $1,223,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 88,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 22.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA opened at $164.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

