Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 474,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $11.91 on Monday. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

