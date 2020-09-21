Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.05 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 387,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $44,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 87,848 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 631,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,846,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE opened at $20.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

