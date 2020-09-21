Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $2.70 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after buying an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,723,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $852,164,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waters by 133.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $195.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.72.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.