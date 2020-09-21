Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Science Applications International worth $44,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

SAIC opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

