Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,648,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $94.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

