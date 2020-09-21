Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.05 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $45,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 118,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 312,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,321. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

