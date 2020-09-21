Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,389 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $47,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,118,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Spire by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

SR stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

