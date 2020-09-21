Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.60 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,615,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $120.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.32.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.37.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $427,683. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

