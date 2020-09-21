Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.70 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Markel by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Markel by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4,593.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $979.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.66. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,071.14 and a 200-day moving average of $968.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

