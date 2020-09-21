Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 917,948 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $89,018,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,914,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAR opened at $172.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

