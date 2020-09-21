Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,414,485 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vipshop worth $47,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

