Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Store Capital worth $47,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,270,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Store Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.97. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

