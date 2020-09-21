Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.58 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $44,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.76.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $153.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

