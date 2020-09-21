Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,935 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Rexnord worth $47,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RXN shares. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RXN opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.