Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,296 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Qorvo worth $49,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Qorvo by 212.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $128.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,548. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

