Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,525 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $48,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

