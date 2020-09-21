Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $333.34 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

