Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,271,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Sirius XM worth $48,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

