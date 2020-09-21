Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Principal Financial Group worth $50,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after purchasing an additional 989,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 794,588 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 548,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 456,206 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $40.16 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

