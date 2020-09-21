Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $51.82 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,137 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of OneMain worth $51,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 268.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF opened at $31.97 on Monday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

