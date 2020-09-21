Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $41.96 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

