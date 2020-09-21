Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $52,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $189,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,050 shares of company stock worth $799,269. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 524.63 and a beta of 1.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.