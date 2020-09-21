Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 457,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,092.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 519,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 135,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

