Stephens Inc. AR Has $860,000 Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.5% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.2% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

