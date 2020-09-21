Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $66.54 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $909.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRET shares. Raymond James cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.