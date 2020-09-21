Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 425 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 59.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

