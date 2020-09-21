NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,207 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of NortonLifeLock worth $59,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

