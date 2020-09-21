Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Douglas Emmett worth $50,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,361.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $2,912,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 554.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 44,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

