Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

NASDAQ HYXE opened at $51.22 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

