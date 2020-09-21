Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

