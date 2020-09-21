Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.