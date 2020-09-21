Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $183.40 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.71.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

