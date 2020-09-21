AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,923 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,937,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,427,000 after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,482 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of ACIW opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.31. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

