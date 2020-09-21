Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 7,391 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of AZPN opened at $129.20 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

