$378.11 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report sales of $378.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $364.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

FDS opened at $336.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.92 and its 200-day moving average is $306.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

