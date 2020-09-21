Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Position Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paycom Software by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.18.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $18,548,040. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $273.70 on Monday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

