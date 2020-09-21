Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 203.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.