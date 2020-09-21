Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 88.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 905.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 376.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 563,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 302,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after acquiring an additional 207,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $257.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.43 and its 200 day moving average is $255.25. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.19 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares in the company, valued at $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,823 shares of company stock worth $38,088,601. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

