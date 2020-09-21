Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,898 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $125,249,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $111,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $103,003,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of VIAC opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.