AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 503,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,307.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 143.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

WLK stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

