Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,416 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $81,928,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,583,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.29. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

