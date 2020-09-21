People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,902 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,091,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 45,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 395,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 144,492 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

PBCT stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

