Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 445,099 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after acquiring an additional 254,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,385,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 274.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $106.60 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.