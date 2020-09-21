Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $57.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

