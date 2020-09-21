AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, AceD has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a market capitalization of $518,339.82 and approximately $20,240.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,129,150 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.