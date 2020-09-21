Denarius (D) Market Cap Hits $790,560.38

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. Denarius has a market cap of $790,560.38 and $364.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,398,739 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

