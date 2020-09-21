Gold Resource (GORO) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Gold Resource (NYSE: GORO) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gold Resource to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gold Resource and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource Competitors 725 2782 2564 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Gold Resource’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93% Gold Resource Competitors -12.26% -8.51% -0.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million $5.83 million 40.89 Gold Resource Competitors $1.44 billion $124.78 million 18.45

Gold Resource’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gold Resource competitors beat Gold Resource on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.